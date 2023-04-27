The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Shawndell L. Summerville Jr. 20, who is wanted on warrants for obstructing/resisting and felony bail jumping.
Summerville is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Summerville’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn April 24, an armed robbery occurred in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue. Around 11:40 p.m., three suspects entered the residence and robbed two female victims of money. The suspects fled the area in an early 2000s light colored Jeep Cherokee that appeared to have Illinois license plates.
The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, and wearing a ski mask, a green sweatshirt, and carrying a black handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall wearing and a ski mask and red sweatshirt.
The third suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall wearing and a ski mask and grey sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.