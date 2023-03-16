The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Antohn J. Dawson, 32, who is wanted on warrants for attempted fleeing/eluding officers, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Dawson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.