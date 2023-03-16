The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Antohn J. Dawson, 32, who is wanted on warrants for attempted fleeing/eluding officers, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to stop at a stop sign.
Dawson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 16 around 12:05 a.m., a citizen was walking in the area of Woodward Avenue and Prairie Avenue when he noticed a vehicle on fire in the car wash parking lot. During the investigation a container filled with flammable liquid was found near the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.