The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Vanessa A. Johnson, 30, who is wanted on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Johnson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn Oct 24 at approximately 2:45 a.m., an attempted burglary occurred at the VFW in the 2700 block of Afton Road. The suspect was a male wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask, latex gloves, black and white shoes. He forced entry into the business. Surveillance showed that once inside the business he jumped over the bar and went straight to the cash register. The suspect then fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information about these crimes or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.