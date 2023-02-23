The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jaquan L. Beeman, 30, who is wanted on a warrant for two counts of exposing a child to harmful material, computer message threat.
Beeman is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Beeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekPolice departments in Beloit, Janesville, as well as other surrounding agencies are still seeking more information and/or help in identifying the suspect involved in the below incidents:
On Dec. 5 at approximately 5:05 p.m., a White male wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two Mac Book computers. The clerk got the merchandise for him and was about to walk him to the counter when the suspect displayed a black handgun which was in his front sweatshirt pocket. The suspect told the clerk to give him the Mac Books and to look down as he walked out of the store. The suspect got into a red Jeep Wrangler and was last seen driving west on Highway 14 toward the interstate.
The same suspect is believed to be the man who robbed multiple Culver’s restaurants in southern Wisconsin including the attempted armed robbery to the Culver’s on Cranston Road in Beloit on Oct. 26 (BE2245003—Detective Buroker, Beloit Police Department, 608-207-0549).
Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Buescher, Janesville Police Department, at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, or Janesville area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 ref. Janesville incident number: JV2260650.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.