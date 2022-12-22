The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jessica L. Ellefson, 30, who is wanted on a warrant for retail theft—taking items worth $500 to $5,000.
Ellefson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has hazel eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Ellefson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn Dec. 16 at approximately 12:25 a.m., a shots fired incident occurred at Tex’s Fold-Em Laundry Mat in the 1900 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue. Video surveillance showed a group of male individuals, possibly juveniles, exit the laundry mat and approach a white Crown Victoria parked outside. A verbal altercation occurred between the individual in the car and the ones outside the car. During the verbal altercation one shot was fired into the air striking and damaging the telephone line. The vehicle then left the area going west on Saint Lawrence Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.