The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Renae A. Hoekman, 38, who is wanted on a warrant for hit and run involving injury and disorderly conduct.
Hoekman is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Hoekman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn Dec. 5 at approximately 5:05 p.m., a white male wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two Mac Books. The clerk got the merchandise and was about to walk him to the counter when the suspect displayed a black handgun which was in his front sweatshirt pocket. The suspect told the clerk to give him the Mac Books and to look down as he walked out of the store. The suspect got into a red Jeep Wrangler and was last seen westbound on Highway 14 heading toward the interstate.
This person also is suspected of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants in southern Wisconsin including the attempted armed robbery to the Culver’s located on Cranston Road in Beloit on Oct.. 26 (BE2245003—Detective Buroker, Beloit Police Department, 608-207-0549).
Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Buescher, Janesville Police Department, at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, Janesville incident number: JV2260650.