The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Vontrell J. Thomas, 20, who is wanted on warrants for felony bail jumping and domestic disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Feb. 7, multiple victims living in the 1100 Block of Copeland Avenue reported thefts from their vehicles. The night before, on Feb. 6, a bald black male, with no facial hair, wearing a black and white flannel jacket, blue jeans, and a black stocking cap, was in the area approaching people and asking for money. Later that evening the same male was seen on home surveillance footage entering unlocked vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.