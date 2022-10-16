The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Akariyah N. Flemming, 21, who is wanted on warrants for party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver THC, resisting arrest and failure to stop.
Flemming is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Flemming’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn Oct. 2, between 6:45 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., multiple retail thefts occurred at several Walgreens stores in Beloit. Two black female subjects—wearing medical facemasks and carrying oversized bags—entered the store, immediately approached the fragrance counter and used a key to unlock the case. They took bottles of fragrances and exited the store leaving in a silver four-door sedan. After further investigation, it was found that the same two suspects, driving the same vehicle, stole from the Center Avenue Walgreens in Janesville earlier the same day.
Anyone with information about these crimes or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.