The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Matthew J. Barry, 32, who is wanted on a warrant for child abuse — intentionally causing harm.
Barry is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Barry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Jan. 12 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Beloit police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Fifth Street and the 800 block of Bluff Street for a report of shots being fired. Officers located several fired cartridge cases and vehicles had been struck with gunfire. No injured parties have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Doran at 608-364-6867 or Detective Kelly at 608-364-6844.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.