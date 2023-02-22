Porter Avenue homicide 2
Beloit police collect evidence at the scene of a shooting death on Monday in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue.

BELOIT - A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of a woman who was shot and killed Monday in Beloit, to assist in funeral expenses and to help her children.

The GoFundMe page names the victim as Siphannya "Bee" Bousar, 29. She had five children, all under the age of 11, the page states.