BELOIT - A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of a woman who was shot and killed Monday in Beloit, to assist in funeral expenses and to help her children.
The GoFundMe page names the victim as Siphannya "Bee" Bousar, 29. She had five children, all under the age of 11, the page states.
"We as a family are raising funds for Siphannya “Bee” Bousar the most loving and amazing person who had been there for everyone. Words can’t express how much it hurts. She was murdered due to Domestic Violence. Shot and killed in broad daylight. I don’t understand and I don’t even want to understand," the post on the GoFundMe page reads.
Beloit police were called to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue at 8:45 a.m. Monday where they found a woman who had been shot. She subsequently died from her injuries at the scene, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.
Police made contact with Tyrone I. Young, 33, who was taken to the Rock County Jail on the possible charge of first degree intentional homicide. The Rock County District Attorney's Office is considering the case to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.
Monday's shooting death was the first homicide reported in Beloit in 2023.
According to online court records, Young listed his address as of Feb. 9, 2023 as one in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit, but court records also show he listed a Racine address in 2022, a Kenosha address in 2021 and a Madison address in 2018.
On Jan. 18, of this year, Bousar petitioned for a restraining order against Young in Dane County Circuit Court, citing harassment, according to online court records. On Jan. 25, the request for a restraining order was denied.
In response to an inquiry about the progress of the investigation, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said in an email that the investigation is ongoing and he had no more information to release as of Wednesday.
