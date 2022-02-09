JANESVILLE—A former Beloit police officer pleaded guilty to domestic violence and animal mistreatment charges during a hearing on Wednesday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Michael J. Higuchi, 33, appeared via video conference before Branch 6 Judge John Wood and pleaded guilty to battery-domestic abuse and intentionally mistreating animals stemming from incidents in August and December of 2020.
As part of a plea agreement, Wood did not issue a sentence and remanded Higuchi into a 14-month treatment program as part of Veterans Court before Rock County Branch 1 Judge Karl Hanson.
The treatment court program would result in the charges that Higuchi pleaded guilty to on Wednesday being dismissed upon successful completion of the court program. If Higuchi does not complete the program as stipulated in the contract, he would face sentencing on the charges.
Higuchi did not address the court after he pleaded guilty, while Wood told the former officer to take the veterans court opportunity seriously.
“I hope you make the most of the treatment provided to you,” Wood said.
The case was handled by Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall due to a conflict of interest in the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Higuchi was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation on Dec. 17, 2020 and remained on paid leave until he resigned from the Beloit Police Department on April 10, 2021. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office conducted the initial investigation into the incidents on the same day that Higuchi was placed on paid leave, court records show. He was hired into the department in 2018 as a patrol officer.
Two sheriff’s detectives spoke with a woman, who reported that Higuchi had been “physically abusive for a long time,” the complaint said.
On Dec. 15, 2020, a blue miniature pinscher dog named Cash soiled a bed in the home. The dog was found limping and “in the bathroom cowering.”
When the woman confronted Higuchi about the incident, he admitted to hitting the dog, the complaint said.
She also told investigators that Higuchi punched her in the face and in the back following an argument regarding his perceived lack of help around the house due to working third shift. The woman suffered injuries to her eye that caused a welt the size of a golf ball, the complaint states.
On Aug. 17, 2020, Higuchi and the woman had an argument regarding Higuchi’s alleged infidelity with another woman. During the argument, the woman told investigators she was afraid so she attempted to run only to fall down a flight of stairs and dislocate her leg.
Through a forensic examination of the woman’s phone, investigators recovered pictures of her sustained injuries from October of 2020 and the dog’s injuries in December of 2020.
When interviewed by Rock County detectives, Higuchi told investigators that during the physical altercations with the woman, he was defending himself and accidentally hit her on the head, court records show.
Research by the National Center for Women and Policing shows that 40% of police families experience domestic violence, in contrast to 10% of general public families.
Alex Roslin, author of Police Wife: The Secret Epidemic of Police Domestic Violence, cited an FBI advisory board that found roughly 40% of officers who filled out questionnaires in a number of different settings admitted to being physically violent with their spouse in the previous six months. By contrast, general population data for self-reported abuse is closer to 4% when people are asked to report actions over a year’s time, Roslin said in an interview with Yahoo News in June of 2020.
“The numbers are higher for cops who work night shifts,” Roslin said in the article. “The 40% number is the closest I could figure while trying to do an apples to apples comparison. We know for sure that the rate of domestic violence among cops from the little data we have is ridiculously high. We know that thanks to research done in part by police officers, some of whom suggest that number might be low. So we wind up with cops being around 15 times more likely to engage in domestic violence than members of the general population.”
Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit assisted 224 survivors of abuse in 2020 and 189 survivors last year, data provided by Empowerment Services Director Kelsey Hood-Christenson shows. Hood-Christenson said survivors of domestic abuse who are partnered with a law enforcement officer could face greater challenges to getting help or speaking out.
“Law enforcement is often the first point of access to the criminal justice system, so these survivors may also be restricted from the safety and validation this system can provide,” Hood-Christenson said. “While leaving an abusive relationship with a law enforcement officer can be very dangerous, there are resources available to assist any survivor experiencing this. Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit and other community-based advocacy programs can help survivors access resources needed to leave these relationships safely and even assist in finding safe ways to access the criminal justice system if the survivor wishes.”
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, a local 24-hour hotline is available through Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit at 608-365-1119. A national abuse hotline also is available at 1-800-799-7233. For more information, visit the website www.familyservices1.org/defy.