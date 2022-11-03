01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF03

JANESVILLE - A Fitchburg man is being accused of his seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense after his arrest Wednesday evening in the the Town of Porter.

Jesse M. Sommerfeldt, 35, was stopped for speeding at about 11:40 p.m. in the area of West U.S. Highway 14 near North Tuttle Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.