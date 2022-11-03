featured hot Fitchburg man accused of seventh OWI offense Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - A Fitchburg man is being accused of his seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense after his arrest Wednesday evening in the the Town of Porter.Jesse M. Sommerfeldt, 35, was stopped for speeding at about 11:40 p.m. in the area of West U.S. Highway 14 near North Tuttle Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.Sommerfeldt showed signs of impairment and after a check of records it was learned he had six prior OWI offenses. He was taken to the Rock County Jail.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Operating While Intoxicated Felony Rock County Sheriff's Office Town Of Porter Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County District Attorney announces conviction for incest, sexual assault Crash in Rockton leaves Rockford man dead Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Beloit man up for parole in 1994 murder case Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime