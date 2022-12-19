BELOIT - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery at the Janesville Best Buy and several robberies and attempted robberies at Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin.
According to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page, the suspect is believed to be involved in robberies and attempted robberies that were committed between Sept. 26 and Dec. 5.
The most recent robbery occurred at the Janesville Best Buy story on Dec. 5 when the suspect reportedly displayed a handgun after he asked an employee to bring him two laptop computers. The suspect left the store with the computers and was seen driving away in a red Jeep Wrangler.
The suspect is also believed to have been involved in an attempted robbery at the Beloit Culver's restaurant on Oct. 26. The suspect in that case drove up to the drive-through window and demanded money. The employee closed the drive through window and did not give the suspect any money. The suspect was driving a red Jeep Wrangler.
The suspect is being sought for robberies and attempted robberies at Culver's restaurants in Janesville, Lake Mills and Mequon among other locations.
The suspect is described as a White male, about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds. He has brown hair and a brown goatee. In each case the suspect was driving a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plates, according to the Facebook post.
The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.