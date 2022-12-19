01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

BELOIT - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery at the Janesville Best Buy and several robberies and attempted robberies at Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin.

According to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page, the suspect is believed to be involved in robberies and attempted robberies that were committed between Sept. 26 and Dec. 5.