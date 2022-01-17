BELOIT—Over a decade after 24-year-old Latoya Payton was fatally shot in Beloit, her mother Bonnie McAlister is still seeking answers and justice in the unsolved case.
McAlister was one of many who shared stories on Saturday about how gun violence impacted the lives of Beloit residents. McAlister and others spoke during a forum hosted by community organization Beloit Brown Community Liaison at New Life Youth Center, 1400 Harvey St., in Beloit.
Latoya Payton was shot and killed along with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Cortez Johnson, on July 4, 2010 near Roosevelt Avenue and Parker Court. To date, no arrests have been made in their deaths.
“I understand pain,” McAlister said. “Eleven years of pain. Holidays don’t mean anything. They are just another day. It’s been a struggle. I still, to this day, cry. I ask the Lord who did this? We need answers and other parents need answers, too. That makes the pain worse—not knowing.”
Through her faith, McAlister said she’s been able to grapple with the loss of her daughter, thanking New Life Ministries Bishop Ronaldo Wiles for offering support for her and other grieving families.
McAlister called for justice for her daughter and the other families who remain without answers regarding unsolved homicides.
“We need to know who it is and that person needs to be held accountable,” McAlister said. “I still remember getting the phone call and you never forget that moment, ever. This is exactly what Beloit needs. We need to come together like we used to.”
The event on Saturday was organized to let people speak out against the gun violence in Beloit that plagued the city in recent years. Since 2019, 46 shootings in which people were injured or killed by gunfire have been reported in the City of Beloit.
That total includes two officer-involved shootings from December of 2019 and December of 2021, according to gun violence data tracked by the Beloit Daily News based on Beloit Police Department figures.
In 2021, 20 shootings were reported including four gun-related homicides. That total is up from 2020 when 18 shootings including two gun-related homicides, were reported. In 2019, seven shootings including four gun-related homicides were reported.
Since 2018 a total of 11 gun-related homicides have been reported in Beloit.
In that time period, four of the 11 fatal shootings, 36.3%, have seen no arrests made in the respective cases as the clearance rate for homicides since 2018 in Beloit is approximately 63.7%, which is near the national average for homicide clearance of 65.8%, according to the Murder Accountability Project.
New Life Ministries Elder Robert Grimes lost his nephew, 25-year-old Drevian Allen Jr., to gun violence on June 7, 2021. Allen was gunned down at point-blank range in front of his mother over an alleged dispute regarding a sale of a used vehicle in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue, court records show. Three suspects currently face homicide-related charges as the case proceeds in Rock County Circuit Court.
“In losing him, we lost a lot,” Grimes said, recalling Allen’s deep involvement in Beloit area churches as a drummer. We lost an all-out great person and he always had you laughing. He had that big smile all the time.”
Grimes urged people in Beloit find unity and strength to speak out against the violence.
“We have to come together and pray and love each other,” Grimes said. “The mothers and fathers of the victims need to be held in our prayers. We are going to miss him constantly.”
Alexcia Payton, the cousin of 26-year-old Chelsey Payton who was killed in an Oct. 3, 2020 shooting near Grand and Park avenues, said the goal of Saturday’s event was to raise awareness about gun violence in Beloit rather than take issue with the Beloit Police Department.
“We are not saying we have issues with current law enforcement or local lawmakers,” event organizer Alexcia Payton said. “We want to wholeheartedly express that we want to open the lines of communication between the community and the Beloit Police Department. We have a serious gun violence problem in this city and it has gotten beyond out of control.”
Later this year, Beloit Brown Community Liaison will host a “Take Back the Community” event at Summit Park, Alexcia Payton confirmed, while also looking into a citywide day of prayer.
“We are not stopping,” she said. “We are not slowing down. This shows that people care.”