JANESVILLE—A 58-year-old Edgerton man has been sentenced to probation for his role in a Janesville arson incident in June of 2020, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Ray E. Gross pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstruction and was sentenced to 24 months probation by Branch 6 Judge John Wood.
A charge of arson to a building was dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Gross was arrested on June 29, 2020 after Janesville police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street. A woman told police that Gross had broken her possessions and caused damage inside the home prior to officers arriving.
Gross appeared manic and was yelling at officers to shoot him while armed with a knife. While yelling at officers, Gross broke out glass panels of the home, court records show.
During a brief period in which Gross did not come out of the home, officers observed smoke coming from the residence before Gross emerged unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident and two fires inside the home were extinguished by the Janesville Fire Department.
A 30-day jail term was stayed by Wood and a restitution hearing was set for April 20.