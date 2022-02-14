hot Edgerton man accused of fourth OWI offense Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON - An Edgerton man was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol officers Monday and is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.Lorenzo Lacey, 42, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near mile marker 248, according to a news release from the DeForest Post of the State Patorl.Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on I94 westbound. Troopers noticed multiple signs of impairment with the driver and after field sobriety tests, Lacey was arrested.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Operating While Intoxicated Wisconsin State Patrol Interstate 94 Felony Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Indiana man sentenced for shooting at Beloit bar in 2019 Man shot in Beloit early Thursday Former Beloit officer pleaded guilty in domestic violence, animal mistreatment case BMHS wrestler West wins Big 8 as freshman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime