MADISON - An Edgerton man was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol officers Monday and is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.

Lorenzo Lacey, 42, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near mile marker 248, according to a news release from the DeForest Post of the State Patorl.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on I94 westbound. Troopers noticed multiple signs of impairment with the driver and after field sobriety tests, Lacey was arrested.

An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.