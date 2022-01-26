Madison_Road_Shooting
Beloit Police Department squad vehicels and staff are pictured in the 1400 block of Madison Road on Wednesday afternoon. A death investigation is underway in the area. 

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a death that occurred Wednesday on Madison Road as police activity near Converse Elementary briefly placed the school on lockdown. 

The department said it was investigating a death in the 1400 block of Madison Road, with a Facebook post noting that there was "no danger to the public at this time." 

No other details have been released. A Beloit Daily News reporter on the scene witnessed eight to 10 police squad vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway while investigators worked in the area. 

A spokesperson for the School District of Beloit confirmed Converse was placed on lockdown for less than 10 minutes on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

