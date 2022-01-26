hot Death investigation underway in Beloit Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Police Department squad vehicels and staff are pictured in the 1400 block of Madison Road on Wednesday afternoon. A death investigation is underway in the area. Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a death that occurred Wednesday on Madison Road as police activity near Converse Elementary briefly placed the school on lockdown. The department said it was investigating a death in the 1400 block of Madison Road, with a Facebook post noting that there was "no danger to the public at this time." No other details have been released. A Beloit Daily News reporter on the scene witnessed eight to 10 police squad vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway while investigators worked in the area. A spokesperson for the School District of Beloit confirmed Converse was placed on lockdown for less than 10 minutes on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Beloit Crime Death Investigation Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school district official to resign Beloit woman charged in stabbing incident Beloit man accused of ninth OWI offense Beloit police give update on BMHS fight Welders Supply Co. buys old Cub Foods building Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime