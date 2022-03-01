SOUTH BELOIT—A South Beloit High School student has been arrested and charged following a report of a sexual assault, law enforcement and court records show.
Bradley Knepper, 18, was identified as a suspect following a report given to the South Beloit Police Department on Feb. 23 regarding an assault, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Truman confirmed Knepper was arrested on Feb. 25.
Knepper is charged with criminal sexual assault.
Winnebago County Circuit Court records obtained by the Beloit Daily News shows the alleged assault of the underage female victim occurred in South Beloit on Jan. 7. The victim repeatedly told Knepper to stop during the incident that lasted about 40 minutes, according to court records.
The victim told police she originally did not report the assault because Knepper was “involved in many activities…and she was afraid that people would not believe her,” the complaint states.
On Feb. 25, Knepper met with South Beloit police for an interview. During the interview he told police that “eventually (the victim) told him to stop,” the complaint shows.
He faces a maximum sentence of four to 15 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender along with a $25,000 fine.
Knepper, a South Beloit High School basketball player, will be barred from participating in the remainder of the postseason during the course of the legal proceedings. He will appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on April 21 for an arraignment hearing.