JANESVILLE — The Beloit man arrested following a fatal domestic violence shooting on Jan. 26 has been released, with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office citing conflicting reports as the reason for the suspect’s release.
Beloit Police Department officials have not commented on the release of the suspect, but did state, “Our detectives continue to work diligently in this active and ongoing investigation.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, 31-year-old Shawna Greer, of Beloit, died from her injuries following a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Madison Road. While officers were on the scene, 34-year-old Anthony D. Richmond was arrested on suspicion of the shooting on the possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a stolen firearm.
On Monday night, Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary announced Richmond was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond with conditions to not possess any weapons; have no contact with Greer’s family or her residence; along with an order to not leave Wisconsin.
“The investigative reports thus far indicate that there are conflicting versions of the incident and further forensic examination of evidence is necessary,” O’Leary wrote in an issued statement. “At this time, there is insufficient evidence to warrant filing criminal charges that would require the State to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Family of the victim have yet to respond to Beloit Daily News requests for comment regarding Richmond’s release. Greer was the mother of four children.
O’Leary said once the investigation is complete, he would determine what, if any, charges will be filed in the case that marked Beloit’s first homicide this year.
“The investigative reports have not all been completed and the investigation is continuing into the incident,” O’Leary said.
Greer's death was the first of three homicides reported in Beloit between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29. Two homicides were reported on Jan. 29 following a report of a stabbing victim being found at around 7 a.m. in the area of Howes Drive and Clary Street. Later that evening at around 8:55 p.m., 19-year-old Jion Broomfield was shot and killed outside of Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game.
On Tuesday, Beloit police announced the stabbing of the 42-year-old woman from Janesville may have occurred between 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 29.
No arrests have been made in the stabbing incident or shooting in front of the high school, and authorities continue to seek leads from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.gbacrimestoppers.com or through www.p3tips.com.