JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who was arrested in connection with a Feb. 10 non-fatal shooting in Beloit faces multiple charges stemming from the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, was arrested on Feb. 26 that comes four days after a warrant was issued for his capture and 10 days after the Beloit Police Department announced he was a suspect in a shooting that injured a 43-year-old man.
Crenshaw is charged with first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony bail jumping. He is currently being held in custody at the Rock County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He appeared for an adjourned initial court hearing on Thursday afternoon before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer, but the matter was rescheduled for March 8 due to a scheduling conflict for Crenshaw’s defense counsel.
Crenshaw was initially arrested by Beloit police on attempted first-degree intentional homicide, but no homicide-related charges have been filed in the case. Police said the spotlight landed on Crenshaw as a suspect as a result of “community support” and “cooperation” during the investigation.
At around 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of shoots fired near the intersection of Eighth Street and West Grand Avenue, and learned a shooting occurred in the 500 block of Eighth Street. Witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots with eight fired bullet casings and fresh blood being found in the area. A short time later, the 43-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound reported the injury to a local hospital.
The criminal complaint filed against Crenshaw shows the victim identified him by name in interviews with police following the shooting. Law enforcement cited in the complaint state that the victim also gave two differing accounts of how the shooting exactly unfolded.
The victim told police he was sleeping in a vehicle parked in a driveway after being at a party on Eighth Street when he heard Crenshaw arguing with an individual. The victim said he got out of the vehicle at which point Crenshaw pulled out a gun and pointed it at the person he was fighting with. The other version of events given by the victim claims he went into the home to call a family member for a ride and was walking down the driveway when he heard Crenshaw get into an argument before pulling out a gun and firing it, at which point he realized he had been shot, the complaint states.
Crenshaw was previously convicted of two counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of delivery of heroin, court records show. As of Feb. 10, Crenshaw was out of custody on conditions of bond in a case in which he is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.