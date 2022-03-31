BELOIT—Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles credited the cooperation from the public in the arrest Wednesday of a Madison teen who is accused of shooting a Beloit teen outside Beloit Memorial High School in January.
He said it was a Crime Stoppers tip submitted through the P3tips mobile phone app that lead to the arrest of Amaree Goodall, 19, in Holland, Michigan. Goodall was arrested on a warrant for first degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Jion Broomfield, 19, in a parking lot outside Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29.
“This incident shows that if the community and the police work together, we can bring these subject to justice and bring peace to the victims’ families,” Sayles said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Broomfield was at Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29 as a spectator watching the Beloit basketball team play the Madison Lafollette team. It is assumed Goodall was at the game as a fan of the Madison team. Some disagreement ensued leading to Broomfield being shot. A friend drove Broomfield to the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room where he later died.
After the shooting, Sayles voiced frustration that there were about 40 witnesses to the shooting, but because of a culture of “no snitching,” witnesses were not coming forward to assist in solving the crime.
“I was a little stern when I said that, but I think that is what was needed,” Sayles said at the news conference. “I applaud these brave people who did come forward.”
Goodall was identified as a suspect on Feb. 16 when Beloit police announced a warrant for his arrest was issued for first degree reckless homicide.
The Beloit police were able to identify Goodall through the cooperation of community members and through a collaborative effort involving the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Sayles said.
After Beloit police received the tip that Goodall was in Holland, Michigan, Beloit investigators worked with the Holland Police Department to take him into custody. Now, Beloit police are awaiting the extradition procedures to commence so Goodall can be brought back to Rock County to face the charge against him.
When asked if anyone may face charges for harboring a fugitive or in any way assisting Goodall, he said he would not comment on that as he was trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
Sayles noted it was sad that both the victim and the suspect were each only 19 years old and had their whole lives ahead of them before the tragic events of Jan. 29.
He said the Beloit Police Department continues its efforts to build trust in the community so crimes such as this homicide can be solved quickly through a collaborative effort with community members.
He said the department will continue to hold community meetings to keep the community informed and the department will be initiating directed patrols in trouble areas of the community to prevent crime.
Sayles said the department continues its investigation of the two other homicides that occurred this year in Beloit. Shawna Greer was shot and killed on Jan. 26 in the 1400 block of Madison Road. Also, on Jan. 29, a Janesville woman’s body was found near the intersection of Howe and Clary. She had been stabbed to death, Beloit police reports indicated.
“We are working on other homicides, as well as the unsolved ones that happened before,” Sayles said.
He said officers in the department will continue to reach out to the people of the community and explore new ways to keep the community safe.
“The Beloit Police Department will do everything in the letter of the law to keep the community safe,” Sayles said. “We want to show people this is a great city.”