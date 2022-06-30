BELOIT- The new national gun law that President Joe Biden recently signed may help prevent some domestic violence cases involving guns in the Rock County area by closing the “boyfriend loophole.”
According to NPR, Biden signed new gun reform legislation June 25 which also closed the “boyfriend loophole.” Previously, if a person was married or co-habitating and convicted of violent acts against their partner, the offending party could not purchase a gun for a period of time. However if the couple was not married or living together, the offending party could buy a gun with no restrictions.
The new legislation closed the loophole, but with a catch. According to NPR, the provision allows people who are convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence to have their gun rights restored if their record is clean for five years.
John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, told the Daily News, use of firearms in domestic violence situations can have deadly consequences.
“We do know that the use of firearms in domestic violence is a significant problem,” he said.
Pfeiderer said data provided by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin states that 52% of 2020 domestic violence homicides in Wisconsin involve firearms, and since 2005 firearms have been the most common weapon of choice in Wisconsin homicides. Guns were used more often than all other methods combined.
National Domestic Violence Hotline recorded data shows one in three callers reported being threatened with a gun by their abuser.
“The problem with access to guns for perpetrators is they’re so effective at causing harm and hurting people and the access to guns makes it easier for domestic violence,” Pfleiderer said.
Kelsey Hood-Christenson, director of Survivor Empowerment Services at Family Services, adds that any way we can recognize an increased variety of relationships to not just married or living together is helpful to protector victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
”The challenge has been with the loophole that the relationships (of those who are not married) experience the same risk, but not the same responses,” Hood-Christenson said.
At her job, Hood-Christenson sees a variety of abuse survivors in the Beloit area. They include people who were married, not married, living with their partner, and individuals who survived teenage dating violence.
Domestic violence between unmarried and married couples is a problem in Beloit and Rock County, just as it is across the country.
Shawna Greer, a Beloit mother of three, was shot and killed in what police called a domestic violence incident on Jan. 26 at a home in the 1400 block of Madison Road. Anthony Richmond was arrested on suspicion of the shooting on the possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a stolen firearm. However, Richmond, Greer’s ex-boyfriend, was not charged in Greer’s death. The charges were not filed reportedly due to conflicting reports given to law enforcement about the shooting incident.
Richmond was released from custody on Jan. 28 on condition that he not possess any weapons, have no contact with Greer’s family and was ordered to not leave the state.
Following Greer’s death, her sister Erica Miller told the Daily News in February that the family wanted justice for her sister’s untimely passing. Miller said Greer “loved life and enjoyed making the most of each day.”
Miller wanted to send a message to victims of suspected domestic violence.
“When they show you who they truly are, believe them,” Miller said. “Don’t let them talk you into staying. At one point in time we have all existed without a partner. If a relationship is abusive, neither of you are happy, so just end the relationship, not a life.”