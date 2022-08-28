TOWN OF CLINTON—Four people were shot and wounded during an apparent outdoor party in rural Clinton late Saturday or early Sunday.
Neighbors said a party on a farm property had raged around the clock Saturday into the early-morning hours in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the town of Clinton. Rock County Sheriff’s Office authorities received a report of a shooting at about 12:35 a.m. Three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals before law enforcement authorities arrived on the scene. One gunshot victim was found on the scene and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville via ambulance, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
By mid-morning Sunday, police had left the scene of the shooting at 9221 E. Little Lane, the only house on a cul-de-sac just northeast of the Highway 140/Interstate 43 interchange outside the village of Clinton.
Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the shooting.
In addition to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers from the village of Clinton, City of Beloit, City of Janesville, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
A company that had provided party services at the property was loading up equipment and leaving as news crews paced the lane looking for clues as to what might have happened.
About 20 cars with a mix of Wisconsin and Illinois license plates remained at the house Sunday morning.
In the grass along the road next to the house, the ditch was littered with beer cans and discarded glow sticks.
One woman who is a neighbor near the Little Lane property said she woke up to “yellow flashing emergency lights everywhere” at about 1 a.m., which she said was at least 12 hours into a party she said had loud music almost nonstop, with “plenty of people” coming and going.
The woman said the neighbors have frequent yard parties, sometimes with loud music, but that she had never seen one of the gatherings result in the kind of trouble police reported Sunday morning.
“I don’t call the cops on them for the loud music. There’s been no shootouts before now,” the woman said.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous because of concerns over her and her family’s safety, said she didn’t hear any gunshots, but her family woke up to police fanned out across the neighborhood.