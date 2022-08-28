JVG_220829_SHOOT.jpg
Buy Now

Four people were injured by gunfire at a residence at 9221 East Little Lane in the Town of Clinton early Sunday at about 12:35 a.m. All of the four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

TOWN OF CLINTON—Four people were shot and wounded during an apparent outdoor party in rural Clinton late Saturday or early Sunday.

Neighbors said a party on a farm property had raged around the clock Saturday into the early-morning hours in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the town of Clinton. Rock County Sheriff’s Office authorities received a report of a shooting at about 12:35 a.m. Three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals before law enforcement authorities arrived on the scene. One gunshot victim was found on the scene and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville via ambulance, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.