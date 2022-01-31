BELOIT—A church in Beloit is urging people to participate in a “30 Days of Prayer” event following the recent investigations of homicides in the city.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., is asking its congregation and residents to pray for Beloit for the next 30 days starting at 7 p.m. each day.
Board of Evangelism and Membership coordinator Christi Bickford urged those who wished to participate to consider setting an alarm on a phone or alarm clock for 7 p.m. to stop and pray for the community.
“Please pray for our community to heal and find ways to support those who have suffered tremendous trauma and think that violence is their only way to be heard,” Bickford said in an announcement from the church.
On Jan. 26, 31-year-old Shawna Greer, of Beloit, was fatally shot at a home on Madison Road. Police arrested her ex-boyfriend, Anthony D. Richmond, 34, but on Monday the Rock County District Attorney’s Office announce there is insufficient evidence to charge him and he has been released on a personal recognizance bond. The investigation is continuing, and Richmond cannot leave the state or possess a firearm.
Two other fatal incidents were reported on Jan. 29.
Just after 7 a.m. Beloit police responded to Howe Drive and Clary Street and found a 42-year-old Janesville woman deceased with multiple stab wounds.
Few details of the case have been released by police and her identity has not been revealed.
At around 8:55 p.m., a shooting was reported at the front parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game. A 19-year-old former student was shot and later died of his injuries.
A relative confirmed to the Beloit Daily News the victim was Jion Broomfield, a cousin to 17-year-old Byron Broomfield, of Beloit, who was fatally shot in an incident on Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit.
In response to the shooting at the high school, Beloit police have increased its presence at the high school and intermediate schools in the School District of Beloit. On Monday, the Janesville Police Department announced it would provide an increased law enforcement presence at Janesville School District sporting events throughout the remainder of the school year.
“The increased presence is a precautionary step to help ensure a positive and safe environment for all in attendance,” a notice from the department said.
The increased law enforcement presence started on Monday when the Craig High School girls basketball team hosted Beloit Memorial High School.
The Beloit Daily News has requested to speak with family members and family friends in the respective cases to share their loved one’s experiences.