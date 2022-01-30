BELOIT—Beloit police are investigating a string of three homicides in the city since Jan. 26, with Police Chief Andre Sayles imploring residents to come forward regarding a shooting following a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game on Saturday night.
Approximately 30 to 40 witnesses were outside of the high school when the latest fatal shooting occurred at about 8:55 p.m., Sayles said during a news conference on Sunday morning.
“Those individuals need to come forward and give us information,” Sayles said. “Myself and my department have grown tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us. If that was your loved one, you would want someone to talk. It’s absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us.”
In an 81-hour time period, Beloit police have started investigations of three unrelated homicides in the city. Below is a summary of those events:
Madison Road
At around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1400 block of Madison Road and found a 31-year-old Beloit woman who had been shot. Officers arrested 34-year-old Anthony D. Richmond, of Beloit, on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a stolen firearm both with domestic violence modifiers.
Family and friends of the the victim have identified her as Shawna Greer, the mother of three children. A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help fund various expenses faced by her family and about $2,960 has been raised with a $5,000 goal. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3IPec8N.
Clary Street
At around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report that a woman with stab wounds had been found in the 1400 block of Clary Street. The woman has not yet been identified by authorities and the exact time and location of the homicide remains unknown as of press time Sunday. No suspects have been identified in the case.
Beloit Memorial High School
After the Beloit Memorial High School vs. Madison La Follette boys basketball game at around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, a school resource officer received a report of shots fired in the front parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School.
Officers found evidence of a shooting, but did not find a victim in the parking lot. A short time later, a 19-year-old male victim arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. The teen later died of his injuries.
Sayles was joined at the Sunday news conference by School District of Beloit Superintendent Daniel Keyser, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson and Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller, with the officials echoing calls for witnesses to speak out.
Sayles emphatically called out a “culture of no-snitching,” referring to the concept of witnesses not coming forward out of fear of retaliation, and stressed the department would protect the identities of those who spoke with authorities.
“We need to come together to unify as a community to stop these senseless acts of violence,” Sayles said.
Keyser added, “Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am by the senseless act of violence that occurred last night following a basketball game.”
No suspect description or other information regarding the shooting have been released. Sayles did confirm the department was focusing on the security camera footage at the high school of the parking lot and foyer area, but stressed the need for witness cooperation.
A reporter for the Beloit Daily News who was inside the Barkin Arena said a witness reported hearing approximately seven gunshots before students came running back into the building, with the reporter noting that around 150 people were still inside the gym at the time of the shooting.
The school district will have its student services team available on Monday to assist students and staff impacted by the shooting.
“They are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance,” Keyser said. “Please encourage your child to take advantage of these supports.”
In addition to increased patrols around the city, Sayles said officers would provide additional security at the high school and at district intermediate schools on Monday.
A 24-hour hotline related to the shooting is available for residents who may have information about the crimes at 608-364-6823, Sayles said. Anonymous tips also can be provided through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-362-7463 or at the P3 Tips website at www.p3tips.com/482).
The last time Beloit had a sudden spike in homicides was in 2014 when eight were reported that prompted a wave of new police department hires and an overhaul of the department, Beloit Daily News records show.
Since 2019, 48 shootings in which people were injured or killed by gunfire have been reported in the City of Beloit. That total includes two officer-involved shootings from December of 2019 and December of 2021, per gun violence data tracked by the Beloit Daily News based on Beloit Police Department figures.
In 2021, 20 shootings were reported including four gun-related homicides. That total is up from 2020 when 18 shootings including two gun-related homicides, were reported. In 2019, seven shootings including four gun-related homicides were reported.
Since 2018, a total of 13 gun-related homicides have been reported in Beloit. In that time period, five of the 13 shootings, 38.4%, have seen no arrests made in the respective cases as the clearance rate for gun-involved homicides since 2018 in Beloit is approximately 61.5%, below the national average for homicide clearance of 65.8%, according to the Murder Accountability Project.