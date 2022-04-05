CHERRY VALLEY, Ill.—A Chicago man is being sought as a suspect in the shooting death of a man outside the Cherry Vale Mall on April 2.
Elijah L. Lucena, 25, is wanted on several felony charges including first degree murder for the shooting death last Saturday, according to a news release from the Cherry Valley Police Department.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the news release.
Lucena is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 to report any actionable information.
Cherry Valley police were called to the mall at 7200 Harrison Ave. at approximately 7:10 p.m. on April 2 to investigate a shooting report. Officers found an unresponsive male subject near a vehicle in the parking lot of the Macy’s store area of the mall. He was suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Rockford Police Department provided assistance to ensure that the area inside and outside the mall were safe. Based on information developed since the shooting, investigators believe this was a targeted attack.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Division is leading the investigation.
Other shooting incidents have occurred in the area of the mall in the past few years.
The last fatal shooting that occurred near the mall was on Feb. 14, 2018 when Ricky Smith, 31, of DeKalb was shot and killed. Another person was wounded by gunfire in the incident.
Devin Stevenson of Rockford was charged with first degree homicide in the shooting death, but he was found not guilty by a jury in October of 2020.
There have been other incidents of reported shots fired near the mall in 2016 and 2021. No injuries were reported in those incidents.