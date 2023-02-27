Porter Avenue homicide 2
Beloit police collect evidence at the scene of a shooting death on Monday, Feb. 20 in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT -- A 33-year-old Beloit man is being held on $1 million cash bond in the shooting death last week of a mother of five young children.

Tyrone Young was charged Feb. 22 with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 20 death of Siphannya “Bee” Bousar, 29. He’s also charged with five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.