BELOIT -- A 33-year-old Beloit man is being held on $1 million cash bond in the shooting death last week of a mother of five young children.
Tyrone Young was charged Feb. 22 with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 20 death of Siphannya “Bee” Bousar, 29. He’s also charged with five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Neither police nor the criminal complaint name Bouser as the victim. However, a GoFundMe page set up late last week by her family identifies Bousar as the woman shot and says she had five children, all under the age of 11.
“We as a family are raising funds for Siphannya ‘Bee’ Bousar, the most loving and amazing person who had been there for everyone. Words can’t express how much it hurts. She was murdered due to domestic violence. Shot and killed in broad daylight. I don’t understand and I don’t even want to understand,” the post on the GoFundMe page reads.
According to a criminal complaint, Beloit police responded at about 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 20 to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit, following a 9-1-1 call placed by Young. Young claimed that “someone had shot him and that he had shot her back and believed she was deceased.”
Young was later treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to the complaint.
Police responding to the scene found Young with the apparent shoulder injury, Bouser dead of an apparent gunshot to the head and five children and a dog in a bedroom inside the residence. Officers took the children out of the house through a bedroom window so they would not be exposed to the scene of the shooting.
During a subsequent investigation, several firearms and fired and unfired gun cartridges were recovered from the residence. Officers also found bullet strikes in a bathroom door and fresh blood in the bathroom and kitchen.
Security video from a neighbor, obtained by police, showed Young arriving at the house about 8:40 a.m., followed by a “faint scream,” and popping sounds believed to be gunfire.
A forensic pathologist determined that Bouser was shot at close range, within three feet of the shooter. A bullet believed to be the one that killed her was found under her head, lodged in the kitchen floor.
The death was the first homicide of 2023 in Beloit.
According to online court records, Young’s address as of Feb. 9 was 1336 Porter Ave. in Beloit. Court records also show he listed a Racine address in 2022, a Kenosha address in 2021 and a Madison address in 2018.
On Jan. 18, Bousar petitioned for a restraining order against Young in Dane County Circuit Court, citing harassment, according to online court records. On Jan. 25, the request for a restraining order was denied.
One of the children, in an interview with police, said all five were watching television in the bedroom when they heard yelling and a bang, but they “didn’t know what it was.” They were “scared,” however, and “hid after hearing the bang,” the child told police, according to the criminal complaint.