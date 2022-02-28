JANESVILLE—A case against a Beloit man charged with homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed a 68-year-old Beloit resident on March 8, 2020 could be near wrapping up in the coming weeks, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Gregory Wortham, 58, is scheduled to appear before Rock County Branch 6 Judge John Wood for a final pretrial hearing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. While the case is scheduled for a jury trial set to begin on March 14, it is common for both sides to offer a plea agreement for a judge to accept at a final pretrial hearing.
Representatives for the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and Wood’s court staff could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Wortham was arrested on March 8, 2020 for operating while intoxicated (OWI) first offense after he struck Larry Webster under a vehicle at around 9:50 p.m. on Randall Street at Porter Avenue.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, emergency medical personnel from the Beloit Fire Department arrived on scene and a group of the staff manually lifted the Toyota RAV 4 SUV off of Webster as a paramedic and a Rock County deputy pulled him from under the vehicle, the complaint states.
Webster was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and was placed in intensive care suffering from burns on his chest, left arm and on the left side of his torso, along with significant bruising on Webster’s left arm, shoulder and side, the complaint reads.
While at the scene, a Rock County deputy noticed alleged signs of impairment and a Beloit police officer performed field sobriety testing on Wortham, the complaint said.
Wortham told the Beloit officer he had been drinking and that he was going to drop Webster off, the complaint shows.
Authorities were notified on March 16 that Webster had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Court records indicate that Wortham’s driving privileges were suspended for six months on Feb. 7 following a conviction for operating a vehicle without a valid license from a Dec. 26, 2019 traffic stop.
Charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating a motor vehicle causing death while suspended were filed against Wortham on March 25, 2020 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Wortham has been free from custody since Dec. 15, 2021 after posting a $1,000 cash bond, court records show.