BELOIT - A burglary to Hatley's Pub, 435 E. Grand Ave, occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on July 18 and 7 a.m. on July 19, according to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.

Forced entry was made into the building and also to gaming machines  inside the business.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com. or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.