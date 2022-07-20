hot Burglary to Beloit tavern being investigated Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - A burglary to Hatley's Pub, 435 E. Grand Ave, occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on July 18 and 7 a.m. on July 19, according to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.Forced entry was made into the building and also to gaming machines inside the business.Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com. or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Gaming Machines Hatley's Pub Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three Beloit children raise money for trip to Disney World Beloit native goes on dance show to serve as an inspiration Janesville man accused of seventh OWI offense Former South Beloit interim fire chief's disability claim debated Monkeypox identified in Walworth County resident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime