BELOIT -- The Beloit Police Department said multiple people have been arrested following the execution of multiple warrants on Thursday in Beloit.

Beloit police officers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in executing several search warrants in the city.

This multi-jurisdictional operation also included support from Janesville Police Department, Rock County Sheriff's Office, and other state and federal agencies.

Multiple people have been detained in this operation without incident, police said.

No further details were available as of Thursday afternoon.

Austin Montgomery
Feb 24, 2022