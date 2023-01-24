ROCKFORD - The body of a man which was in a funeral home van that was stolen from Rockford, has been recovered in Chicago.
The body of Curtis Brown, 47, was found Monday behind a vacant home in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in Chicago on Monday, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. The body is being returned to his family in Mississippi, the news release stated.
Brown died of natural causes on Jan. 19, according to the news release. His body was released to the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff in Rockford on Friday. On Saturday, the funeral home van was reported stolen with Brown's body inside. The van was found in Chicago Sunday evening, but Brown's body was not in the van.
On Monday evening, Brown's body was found in Chicago, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office refused to take jurisdiction of the body. The Chicago Police Department contacted the Rockford Police Department, who in turn sought assistance from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
The body was released to the coroner's office and was returned to Rockford.
The Rockford Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.