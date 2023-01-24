01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_2

ROCKFORD - The body of a man which was in a funeral home van that was stolen from Rockford, has been recovered in Chicago.

The body of Curtis Brown, 47, was found Monday behind a vacant home in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in Chicago on Monday, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. The body is being returned to his family in Mississippi, the news release stated.

