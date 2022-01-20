BELOIT—A Beloit woman faces a felony domestic abuse charge after she allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on Dec. 24 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Abril Lara, 29, faces a substantial battery charge after she allegedly stabbed a man after he pushed her during an incident at a home in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, the complaint said.
When initially interviewed by police, the man told authorities he was allegedly robbed and did not realize he was stabbed before being driven by Lara to Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The complaint states his stab wound was treated with four stitches.
Days later, the man met with Beloit police on Jan. 7 and gave a statement that alleged Lara had stabbed him during an argument. He also providing a blood-covered bed sheet and T-shirt as evidence to officers, the complaint shows.
Lara was arrested by Beloit police on Jan. 14, and the case remains pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
Lara was released on a $1,000 signature bond and as conditions of her bond she may not possess any weapons and she is to have no contact with the victim, court records show. Lara will appear next for an adjourned initial appearance on Feb. 9 before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
Lara works as a bilingual home school liaison for Beloit Learning Academy and Beloit Memorial High School, according to the school district’s website. When contacted regarding Lara’s employment status with the district, a spokesperson declined to comment saying the district did not comment on personnel matters.