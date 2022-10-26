featured hot Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 26, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - A Beloit woman is being accused of her fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense after she was arrested Wednesday morning.Danielle D. Jester, 53, was stopped by a Rock County Sheriff's deputy at about 2:13 a.m. on Sixth Street near Olympian Boulevard in Beloit due to an equipment violation.Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation was arrested for OWI, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. She was taken to the Rock County Jail.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Operating While Intoxicated Rock County Sheriff's Office Beloit Sixth Street Felony Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with elder abuse Janesville man faces fifth OWI charge Janesville woman stabbed, investigation continues Beloit's Overflowing Cup to host 80th birthday bash for Fogderud Hononegah statue finds its home in Rockton Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime