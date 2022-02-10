BELOIT—Police in Beloit and Whitewater are working together to investigate reports of hoax calls to authorities that brought large police responses in both municipalities on Wednesday.
Swatting, the practice of making a hoax call to emergency services in an effort to bring about a large number of armed police to a residence often perpetrated as part of the online gaming community, is far from a harmless prank.
The incidents also have resulted in deadly consequences. In December of 2017, a Wichita, Kansas man was shot and killed by police following a online gaming dispute in which a subject gave a false address. Tyler R. Barriss, of Los Angeles, was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years in federal prison for initiating the hoax call.
Whitewater
At around 2:56 p.m., police in Whitewater responded to a false report of a dangerous subject. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported, according to Whitewater Deputy Chief Dan Meyer.
“We have gathered information related to Beloit’s incident and are investigating the source of the call,” Meyer said.
Beloit
At around 3:42 p.m., Beloit police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home on Freeman Parkway, but the incident turned out to be a hoax call.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said officers worked to verify aspects of the reporting person’s account and found discrepancies in the person’s story.
“The officers involved in this call did a great job in reviewing the information they had, planning their response, and eventually determining that this was an unfounded hoax designed to create chaos,” Sayles said.
In a community like Beloit that has seen recent fatal and non-fatal shootings, Sayles said Wednesday’s call was “disheartening,” citing the resources that go behind the department responding to dangerous reports.
“Until this was confirmed to be a hoax, our officers dedicated the necessary resources based on the information we had,” Sayles said. “Even if we didn’t have other calls for service, which we did, that takes officers off the street when they could be doing other crime prevention-related activities.”
Sayles said the department continues to work with Whitewater authorities on the joint investigation.