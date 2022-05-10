JANESVILLE - A Beloit teen and two Beloit juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning after they allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle and lead police on a high speed chase from Janesville to Beloit.
Matthew E. Kluth, 18, and two juveniles ages 15 and 16, face possible charges of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, party to the crime of possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and trespassing. Kluth faces additional charges of felony fleeing and recklessly endangering safety, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Janesville police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Memorial at about 3 a.m. to investigate a report of an attempted car theft. Police received a description of the vehicle and after it was located, a chase ensued on Highway 51 with speeds reaching up to 100 mph at times. Stop sticks were deployed which flattened two tires on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle stopped at Riverside and Bayliss in Beloit and the suspects fled on foot. They later were apprehended with assistance from Beloit and Town of Beloit police and Rock County Sheriff's deputies.
The suspect vehicle had been stolen in Beloit, police learned.
All three suspects are believed to have been involved in a break-in at a residence in Janesville on April 26, according to the news release.