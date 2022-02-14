BELOIT—The Beloit Police Department is renewing efforts to connect with residents in Beloit with command staff and officers hosting a range of community meetings in March in partnership with Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.
The first two meetings, on March 16 and March 17, will focus on the department’s efforts to address violent crime and how the community can help out. The final two meetings, on March 23 and March 24, will focus on use of force and the department’s mental health initiatives.
Meetings will be held at Hackett Elementary School, 625 Eighth St., on March 16 and March 23 and Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave, on March 17 and March 24 with all meetings running from 6—7:30 p.m.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said community engagement was “critical” to working together to make Beloit safer.
”We can’t expect to meet those goals without working together,” Sayles said. “We want to get to foster relationships with the people in our city, and our neighborhoods deserve to know more about who we are as officers and how we are working to keep them safe during all interactions with the public.”
Recently, Beloit has seen an increase in violent crime. Between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, three homicides occurred in the city.
On Jan. 26, 31-year-old Shawna Greer was fatally shot following what police said was a domestic violence incident at a home in the 1400 block of Madison Road. An arrest was made following the incident, but no charges have yet been filed in the case.
Between 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 29, a 42-year-old Janesville woman was found deceased from multiple stab wounds in the area of Howes Drive and Clary Street. The identity of the deceased woman has not been released by authorities and family contacted by the Beloit Daily News have not responded to requests for comment. No arrests have been made in the case and few details have been released regarding the incident.
Following a basketball game on Jan. 29, at Beloit Memorial High School, 19-year-old Jion Broomfield was fatally shot in a school parking lot. Following the incident, police estimated there were between 30 and 40 witnesses to the shooting and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles denounced a culture of “no snitching” at a press conference on Jan. 30. No arrests have been made in the case.
In the last two years, the department’s ability to meet with residents face-to-face for events has been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the department holding its first community meeting last summer after a hiatus in 2020. Command staff and officers, with Community Action staff, met with residents on June 15, 2021 at Vernon Park for a community listening session and family cookout.