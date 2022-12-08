Beloit car chase
Beloit police are at the scene of a crash in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit Thursday afternoon. Initial reports indicate the vehicle was involved in a high speed chase on Beloits West Side. Two other vehicleson the scene showed damage.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Three suspects who are believed to have committed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois were taken into custody in Beloit Thursday afternoon following a high speed chase on Beloit’s West Side.

Beloit police and Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the high speed pursuit.

