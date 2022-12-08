Beloit police are at the scene of a crash in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit Thursday afternoon. Initial reports indicate the vehicle was involved in a high speed chase on Beloits West Side. Two other vehicleson the scene showed damage.
BELOIT—Three suspects who are believed to have committed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois were taken into custody in Beloit Thursday afternoon following a high speed chase on Beloit’s West Side.
Beloit police and Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the high speed pursuit.
A release from Beloit director of strategic communications, Sarah Lock, said the pursuit involved a significant portion of the city. The chase ended when the vehicle crashing in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody, the news release stated.
The suspect vehicle crashed into several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle, and two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were unknown, according to Lock.
Lock said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and she offered no further information Thursday.
A gray car with significant front end damage was observed by this reporter on the scene on Grand Avenue. The vehicle was smoking when this reporter arrived.
Two other vehicles on the scene had damage—a white pickup truck and an SUV. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
Witnesses on the scene said they heard squealing tires before the crash and one witness said he saw the vehicle speeding along Sixth Street with law enforcement vehicles in pursuit.
The Beloit Daily News contacted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and an official said the department could offer no information as of Thursday afternoon. The official said information would come from the Beloit Police Department.