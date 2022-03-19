BELOIT - Beloit police are still piecing together the details of how a vehicle wound up crashed and on fire with one of its occupants with a gunshot wound early Saturday on the city's east side.
The Beloit Police Department said in a release that one person with a "non-life threatening" gunshot is hospitalized, and another person is hospitalized with injuries after the crash, which authorities responded to at 3:11 a.m. Saturday off Cranston Road and Austin Place.
According to the release, police were en route to a report of shots fired near the Springbrook Village mobile home park in the 2600 block of Colley Road on Beloit's southeast side, when a report came in of a crashed vehicle in flames about 2 miles away at Cranston and Austin.
The crash happened in a residential area that's just east of Shopiere Road.
An initial police investigation indicates that the occupants in the car had been "targeted" in the apparent shooting, but police have provided no other information.
A Beloit police spokesperson on Saturday morning said police had no other details to offer in the incident, and the investigation continues.
Anyone with more information, including security video footage, is asked to call The Rock County 911 Communication Center at 608-757-2244, or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted online at P3TIPS.COM/482.