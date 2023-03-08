Beloit police annual report
Buy Now

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, left, looks on as Capt. Christian Dalton talks about how the Beloit Police Department increased traffic stops in 2022 and how it helped in reducing crime and traffic accidents. Sayles and Dalton spoke at Hackett School Wednesday, describing activity of the police department in the past year.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles is crediting community collaboration, increased traffic stops and new technology for a reduction in crime rates in the city in 2022.

Sayles and other member of the Beloit Police Department gave an annual report on the departments activities in the past year at Hackett Elementary School Wednesday evening.