Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, left, looks on as Capt. Christian Dalton talks about how the Beloit Police Department increased traffic stops in 2022 and how it helped in reducing crime and traffic accidents. Sayles and Dalton spoke at Hackett School Wednesday, describing activity of the police department in the past year.
BELOIT - Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles is crediting community collaboration, increased traffic stops and new technology for a reduction in crime rates in the city in 2022.
Sayles and other member of the Beloit Police Department gave an annual report on the departments activities in the past year at Hackett Elementary School Wednesday evening.
The largest crime rate reduction noted during the evening was gunshot victims, with 16 gunshot victims reported in the city in 2021 and only two reported in 2022, making for an 86% reduction. That was followed by shots fired incidents, with 101 reported in the city in 2021 and 48 reported in 2022 - a 52% reduction.
Assistant Police Chief Thomas Stigler credited these reductions with a strategy to increase police visibility in the community. He noted the department made a conscious effort to increase traffic stops. The department conducted 6285 traffic stops in 2022.
"Criminals are mobile. The more visible law enforcement is in the community, the more they get the impression that the police are everywhere," Stigler said.
"Guns and drugs travel by car, so we increased traffic stops," said Captain Christian Dalton. "This strategy also resulted in a reduction in traffic accidents."
There were 988 traffic accidents in the city in 2022, which was a 10% reduction compared to 2021.
Homicides went from four in 2021 to three in 2022. Sayles noted the three homicides in 2022 occurred in January only days apart. One was a domestic violence situation, another was a shooting outside the high school after a basketball game and the third was the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found in a residential neighborhood. After those three tragedies, Beloit went 13 months without a homicide, Sayles said. That streak of no homicides was broken when a mother of five children was shot and killed on Feb. 20, 2023.
there were 52,861 calls for service from the police department in 2022. The highest number of calls for service were abandoned 911 calls (3,590 calls), followed by calls to assist residents (2,939) and reports of suspicious activity (2,445).
Sayles noted the Beloit Police Department has worked to make sure the people in the department reflected the community it served. The department is diverse with 64% of the department personnel being White, 18% being Black, 15% being Hispanic and 3% being American Indian. The city of Beloit's racial makeup is 63% white, 13% black, 22% Hispanic and 2% Asian.
"We didn't hire people because of the way they looked. We hired the best candidates," Sayles said.
He said in order to get qualified recruits who also would reflect the diverse nature of the community, he went to communities and colleges off high diversity to look for individuals who would be a good fit for the department.
The department received a grant last year that allowed the installation of intersection cameras. He said only a few days after cameras were installed, there was an attempted bank robbery in the city and video images captured by the camera helped in the arrest of the suspect.
Sayles also said the department is engaging the community with activities for young people including the Speeches at the Splashpads, Conversations by the Campfire and the Cops and Bobbers fishing event in partnership with the Rock County Sheriff's Office. He said these events inspire trust in the community and a spirit of collaboration.