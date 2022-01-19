beloit police stock new

BELOIT — Three vehicle thefts are being investigated by Beloit police following incidents that started last week and continued through Monday, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

At around 5:21 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers responded to a report of a vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, being taken without the owner's consent on Jan. 11 in the 1900 block of Kenwood Avenue.

At around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to a report of a stolen Silver Jeep from the 500 block of Vernon Avenue. Police said the key fob was left in the unlocked vehicle. 

A third vehicle theft of a Honda Accord was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 5:42 a.m. on Jan. 17 from the 800 block of Ninth Street. 

No arrests have been made in the incidents. 