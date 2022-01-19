hot Beloit police investigating multiple vehicle thefts Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Jan 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — Three vehicle thefts are being investigated by Beloit police following incidents that started last week and continued through Monday, according to the Beloit Police Department. At around 5:21 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers responded to a report of a vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, being taken without the owner's consent on Jan. 11 in the 1900 block of Kenwood Avenue.At around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to a report of a stolen Silver Jeep from the 500 block of Vernon Avenue. Police said the key fob was left in the unlocked vehicle. A third vehicle theft of a Honda Accord was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 5:42 a.m. on Jan. 17 from the 800 block of Ninth Street. No arrests have been made in the incidents. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Crime Beloit Police Vehicle Thefts Vernon Avenue Kenwood Avenue Ninth Street Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe BMHS teacher resigning after being placed on leave Three juveniles arrested after burglary in Beloit Proposal for bar, nightclub at former video store withdrawn Beloit school district official to resign Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime