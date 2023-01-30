BELOIT - Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles commented on Facebook on Monday regarding the fatal beating of a young man in Memphis, apparently at the hands of law enforcement officers.
Sayles expressed his distain for the actions shown in the video of the incident, while noting local officers have received the latest training on use of force and on bias.
Tyre Nichols, 29, was severely beaten apparently by Memphis police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. He died three days later from his injuries. Nichols is Black as are five of the officers involved in the incident, who have been charged with second degree murder. A sixth officer, who is White, has been relieved of duty. Two emergency medical workers and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been fired in relation to the case.
"On Friday, I took time and forced myself to watch the horrific video, which showed the murder of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers," Sayles said in a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page. "The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community.
"Our department usually doesn't comment on matters outside of our area, however, in this instance we couldn’t stay silent," Sayles continued. "Every officer in the Beloit Police Department has undergone the most up-to-date training on implicit and overt bias, the appropriate use-of-force, de-escalation techniques, cultural diversity, and fair and impartial policing."
Sayles said is committed to emphasizing dignity for all and to the preservation of life.
"We remain committed to working together in partnership with community members, advocacy organizations, churches, elected officials, and others to build a future that ensures dignity, security, and justice for all," he said.