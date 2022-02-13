Pictured are various brass grave markers that were recovered by Beloit police following a training exercise in an abandoned home in December of 2021. Police say they are trying to reunite the markers with the families of the deceased first responders.
BELOIT—The Beloit Police Department is partnering with local fire departments and cemeteries in an effort to reunite grave markers that were taken from the graves of first responders after a trove of stolen markers were found in an abandoned property in December.
Officers were conducting training at a home in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue and found a box of 10 to 12 brass grave markers for various first responders and veterans, from the Town of Turtle Fire Department and South Beloit Fire Department.
“We’ve been trying to reach out to cemeteries to see if any were reported missing previously,” said Beloit Police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan.
But it may be a waiting game until all the snow in the area melts, Flanagan said, urging residents of deceased first responders to check gravesites to ensure no marker was reported missing.
“We want to be able to get these back to the families and in their rightful place,” Flanagan said.
Brass is a valuable metal that can be sold for profit, Flanagan added.
“It’s even highly unlikely that a recycling place would take that kind of brass,” Flanagan said.
This isn’t the first time the department has dealt with grave marker thefts, with Flanagan recalling a time when the department had to replace the marker from fallen officer Pete Larsen.
Larsen died on Nov. 15, 1998 from injuries sustained responding to a kidnapping complaint on Jan. 4, 1985.
Metal grave markers are on a list of proprietary articles in which sales are regulated by law along with materials such as copper, aluminum, wire, railroad ties, manhole covers and beer kegs.
Anyone with information about the previous owners of the grave markers should contact the Beloit Police Department’s non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.