Beloit police block off Howe Drive near Clary Street on Saturday, Jan. 29 as they investigate a homicide. This marks the second homicide in the City of Beloit in 2022 and the second homicide in the city in less than a week.
BELOIT—The homicide case of a Janesville woman who was found stabbed to death in Beloit remains active and ongoing as the Beloit Police Department continues to follow potential leads in the case, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
At around 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 29, Beloit police responded to a report of a person on the ground outdoors near Howe Drive and Clary Street on Beloit’s east side. The body of a woman was found in the area when police arrived on the scene. On Jan. 31, the victim was identified by the department as a 42-year-old Janesville woman. Police have not released the name of the woman.
Sayles told the Beloit Daily News that detectives were reviewing a timeline of the woman’s activities and whereabouts in the days prior to her death to get more information about potential suspects and to review all evidence that is available to the department.
“While this has been a more complicated investigation, I am confident that our detectives will get the answers they need to identify and arrest a suspect,” Sayles said.
The Beloit Daily News has been unsuccessful in attempts to contact the victim’s family.
The homicide was the first of two homicides reported to Beloit police on Jan. 29. Jion Broomfield, 19, was shot in a parking lot at Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29. He went to a local hospital where he later died. Three days earlier, on Jan. 26, Shawna Greer, 31, was shot and killed. The mother of three children died in what Beloit police described as a domestic incident.