BELOIT—A Beloit man accused of being involved in a Feb. 10 shooting that wounded one person has been arrested, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.
According to a Beloit police Facebook post Saturday afternoon, authorities have arrested Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, on the possible charges of felony first degree reckless injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police credited community involvement in the investigation and said the U.S. Marshals Service helped bring Crenshaw into custody.
Crenshaw’s arrest is in connection to an early morning shooting in the 500 block of 8th Street in Beloit on Feb. 10. The shooting left one person injured and in the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said the spotlight landed on Crenshaw as a suspect as a result of “community support” and “cooperation” during the investigation.
In recent weeks, Beloit police officials have been investigating a spate of shootings. Beloit police officials have said they’ve felt vexed and frustrated over an apparent hesitancy for local residents to step forward with information that could help authorities locate and arrest people involved in the shootings.
One local resident remarked on that trend in a comment on the Beloit Police Department’s Facebook page.