BELOIT — A 33-year-old Beloit man is being sought by the Beloit Police Department in connection with a non-fatal shooting that injured a 43-year-old man on Feb. 10, according to the department.
The department is attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Markis D. Crenshaw on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. At around 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 10, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of Eighth Street. The 43-year-old male victim reported a non-fatal gunshot wound to a local hospital a short time later.
Police said Crenshaw was identified as a suspect following "community support and cooperation during the investigation."
Wisconsin court records show Crenshaw was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and battery in 2007, along with convictions for multiple drug-related offenses in 2018. A pending case for a felon in possession of a firearm case remains pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
Information regarding his whereabouts can be made to 608-757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to www.gbacrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips smartphone application.
The Feb. 10 shooting was the third shooting incident for Beloit this year.