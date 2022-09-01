MADISON, WIS. – A Beloit man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to nine years in prison for drug and weapons charges.

Eshawn M. Reed, 40, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for distribution of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Reed also was sentenced to five years of supervised release once his prison sentence is completed.