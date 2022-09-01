MADISON, WIS. – A Beloit man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to nine years in prison for drug and weapons charges.
Eshawn M. Reed, 40, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for distribution of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Reed also was sentenced to five years of supervised release once his prison sentence is completed.
On April 6, July 19, and Aug. 5, 2021, Janesville police officers purchased crack cocaine from Reed in Janesville using a confidential informant, according to the news release.
On Aug. 10, 2021, law enforcement officers planned to arrest Reed and search his residence in Janesville. On that day, Beloit police officers tried to stop the vehicle Reed was driving, but Reed fled at a high rate of speed.
Reed later was found and his vehicle was searched. During the search, a loaded Ruger 57 handgun, a loaded magazine, 25 grams of crack cocaine, a total of $20,170 in cash and 1,063 grams of marijuana were recovered. Reed’s DNA was found on the firearm.
Officers also searched Reed’s Janesville residence where officers found drug trafficking paraphernalia, including a vacuum-sealing machine, unused vacuum bags, a 100-gram weight, measuring cups, strainers, and packaging materials. The next day, officers found a bag in a ditch along Reed’s suspected flight path that contained 671 grams of powder cocaine and 62 grams of crack cocaine. Reed’s DNA was found on the bag of powder cocaine.
Reed was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions. During the time of the controlled buys and arrest, he was on state supervision for three felony cases – one involving second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, a second case involving maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a third case involving possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. His state supervision has since been revoked and he is currently serving a total sentence of five years in state prison with an anticipated release date of Nov. 7, 2026. Judge Peterson ordered Reed’s four-year federal sentence on the cocaine distribution charge to run concurrently with the remainder of Reed’s state prison sentence and ordered Reed’s five-year federal sentence on the firearm charge to run consecutively to the cocaine distribution charge as well as Reed’s state prison sentences.
The charges against Reed were the result of an investigation conducted by the Janesville, City of Beloit, and Town of Beloit Police Departments, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.