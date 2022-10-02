MADISON - A Beloit man who used the drug addictions of women and young girls to coerce them into prostitution, was sentenced Friday in federal court to 20 years in prison and 10 years supervised release.
Cory Hereford, 51, was convicted at trial in February in U.S. District Court - Western District of Wisconsin, for sex trafficking a minor and an adult female, conspiring to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a drug house in Janesville and sex trafficking a minor while being a registered sex offender.
Hereford was convicted of a second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1993. He impregnated a 14-year-old girl. Although initially sentenced to a year in jail and eight years’ probation, continued probation violations kept him in prison or on probation for the next 11 years, said District Judge William Conley.
He had a sporadic work history and augmented his income by selling crack cocaine, Conley said.
Hereford continued to have sex with minors and even told his probation officer that sex with them should be legal, Slava Kuperstein, a Department of Justice trial attorney, wrote the court.
Hereford met Tonyiel Partee, of Janesville, when she was a 19-year-old homeless college student. He suggested she work for him as an “escort” and took a share of the proceeds she made. Hereford allowed her to quit the escort business if she helped him recruit other woman to work as prostitutes. Together, they were able to exploit other young women, including a 16-year-old, to engage in commercial sex acts for their profit.
Partee, now 30, was arrested and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit sex trafficking, and was sentenced last fall to three years in prison. She subsequently testified against Hereford at his February trial.
Trial testimony included allegations that Hereford manipulated the girl and women prostitutes by giving or withholding drugs depending on their state of dependency. He forced one unwilling adult victim to have sex on “dates” without a condom as it made him more money
At trial, Hereford’s attorney, Robert Ruth, admitted that his client sold drugs and procured women to work as prostitutes, but contended that he didn’t have to force or coerce them as they were willing participants.
On Friday, Hereford told Conley that he didn’t realize the impact his actions had on others’ lives. He blamed crack cocaine for his action.
“If I wasn’t selling the crack, none of this would have happened,” he said.
Conley said, “That’s a beginning,” although he later said that he wasn’t entirely sure of Hereford’s motivations for the admission.
The judge hoped Hereford was at last gaining some insight into his objectifying and manipulating women, especially the most vulnerable ones, for his own interests.
He rejected the government’s request for a 30-year sentence, citing Hereford’s age and the need to punish him the same as other similar defendants he has sentenced.
Authorities released statements Friday after sentencing.
“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This conviction shows that the Civil Rights Division is committed to seeking justice for survivors of sex trafficking. We will work tirelessly to hold traffickers accountable for these heinous crimes that erode the safety of our communities.”
U.S. Attorney in Madison Timothy O’Shea stated:
“Hereford exploited young and vulnerable women, leveraging drug addiction to force them into prostitution. My office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold such predators accountable for their crimes.”
Janesville Police Chief David Moore added:
“Human trafficking investigations are complex, time consuming and dependent upon earning the trust of our victims. Janesville detectives worked countless hours to bring this case to prosecution. The Janesville Police Department respects the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their leadership, perseverance and dedication to the prosecution of the case. Finally, our victims are safe.”