MADISON - A Beloit man who used the drug addictions of women and young girls to coerce them into prostitution, was sentenced Friday in federal court to 20 years in prison and 10 years supervised release.

Cory Hereford, 51, was convicted at trial in February in U.S. District Court - Western District of Wisconsin, for sex trafficking a minor and an adult female, conspiring to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a drug house in Janesville and sex trafficking a minor while being a registered sex offender.