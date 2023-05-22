01STOCK_GAVEL_2

ROCKFORD -- A Beloit man has beeb sentenced to 68 years in prison in Winnebago County Circuit Court for the shooting death of a Janesville man in South Beloit in 2020.

Devonte Hyler, 31, was sentenced Friday by Judge Debra Schafer in the shooting death of Jwan Lamon, 18, on Fischer Road in South Beloit on April 9, 2020.