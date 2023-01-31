MADISON – A Beloit man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to three years and six months in prison for possession of a firearm in a school zone.
David Barber. 38, pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2022. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.
On Dec. 20, 2020, Barber was pulled over for a traffic offense and the Beloit police officer who stopped him noticed a revolver in the center console. The vehicle was stopped within 1,000 feet of a school
Barber fled, but he was later found at his brother's apartment.
At the time of the stop Barber was on federal supervision after being released from prison for a heroin trafficking conviction.
At sentencing, Judge Conley noted that Barber had been serving time and on supervision for criminal convictions since 2001. Judge Conley said that Barber had a history of violating terms of supervision and had been revoked multiple times, and the sentence in this case was designed to hold him accountable and protect the community. Judge Conley sentenced Barber to six months of incarceration on the federal revocation to run consecutive to the 42 months in prison for the gun offense and ordered the gun and the ammunition forfeited. Barber was also ordered to complete an additional two years of supervised release.
The charge against Barber was the result of an investigation conducted by Beloit Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.