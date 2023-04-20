BELOIT — A 32-year-old Beloit man has been found guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Christopher Grider was found guilty in court April 16 for repeated assault of the same child with at least three violations of first or second degree sexual assault in January of 2021 to January 2022.
Grider was charged with one count of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and one count of repeated sexual assault of a child last February .
The charge of first degree sexual assault of a child under 13 was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. However, he has to agree to have the court consider the charge when sentencing for another crime and he can’t be prosecuted for these charges in the future.
Grider was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 14 years extended supervision.
This was ordered consecutive to any sentence currently being served, any treatment deemed necessary, he must maintain absolute sobriety, he may not possess or consume any controlled substances unless prescribed by a medical professional, he can’t enter any bars, taverns or establishments where the primary source of revenue is the sale of alcohol, he must be registered as a lifetime sex offender, and he cannot have any contact with the victim or her family.
According to the complaint:
Last January the victim and her grandmother went to the Beloit Police department to report that Grider had sexually abused her when she was 10-years-old.
She said that she finally got up the courage to speak with her grandmother they both went to the police department right after. The victim told police that she didn’t know what Grider was doing when these occurrences happened, but she now felt “very disgusted.”